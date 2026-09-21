DavMail 7.0 Exchange Gateway Released With Faster Microsoft 365 Sync

DavMail 7.0 improves Microsoft 365 and Exchange connectivity with faster IMAP synchronization, better Graph API stability, and calendar enhancements.

DavMail 7.0 has been released as the latest version of the cross-platform open-source Exchange and Microsoft 365 gateway, bringing faster IMAP synchronization, improved Microsoft Graph API reliability, and a number of calendar-related enhancements.

For those unfamiliar, DavMail acts as a compatibility layer between Microsoft Exchange or Microsoft 365 and standard mail and calendar clients. It exposes services through protocols like IMAP, SMTP, POP, CalDAV, CardDAV, and LDAP, allowing use of applications such as Thunderbird instead of Outlook.

According to the release announcement, the new version improves Microsoft Graph’s stability and performance, including better retry handling when Microsoft throttles requests and changes to how Graph requests are rebuilt during retries.

IMAP users should see more efficient synchronization thanks to newly implemented folder delta sync with caching. Instead of repeatedly processing the full state of a mailbox folder, DavMail now works with changes between synchronization cycles, reducing unnecessary work to keep mail clients up to date.

DavMail 7.0 also adds support for distribution lists and brings several improvements to calendar handling. Recurring events now receive better treatment, including per-instance meeting responses, while attendee, organizer, shared calendar, and exception-occurrence handling have been reworked in the EWS backend.

Finally, a new davmail.caldavReadonly option allows calendars exposed through CalDAV to operate in read-only mode. The release also includes fixes for timezone handling and phone number mappings.

For more details, see the announcement.