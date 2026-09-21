Valve Unveils Lepton for Running Android Games on Linux

Lepton is Valve’s new open-source project for bringing Android games to Linux, with Steam Frame as its main target.

Valve has open-sourced Lepton, a new project that lets Android games run on Linux through Steam, with the upcoming Steam Frame hardware as its main focus.

And let’s clarify this right away: rather than a general-purpose Android environment like Waydroid, Lepton is built specifically for gaming. Valve says most users should use the Lepton version provided by the Steam Client, while the newly published source code is mainly for developers and contributors.

Under the hood, Lepton runs Android games inside containers. Each application gets its own Android container, while the Lepton process itself runs as a regular non-root user and does not require root-level helpers.

The project aims to help developers bring VR Android games to Steam Frame, though Valve notes other uses are possible but not currently the focus and may lack polish.

One of Lepton’s interesting design choices is its close integration with the Linux host. The project can mount and use components directly from the host operating system, including:

Mesa graphics drivers and technologies such as Zink

Steam and Steamworks libraries

Vulkan layers for rendering and optimization

Lepton also supports integration with development and debugging tools such as GDB, LLDB, RenderDoc, Strace, and Perfetto.

The project has two main components. The first builds the Android root filesystem where games are launched. The second is the containerization tool Steam uses to start games inside that environment.

It’s also worth noting that Valve’s devs didn’t build the Android side entirely from scratch. According to the project documentation, Lepton incorporates patches and components originating from Waydroid, Anbox, Halium, and Hybris.

Licensing also differs between the two parts. The Android root filesystem is released under GPL-3.0 because of the components it contains, while the Lepton compatibility tool itself is available under the MIT license.

The release adds another piece to Valve’s increasingly Linux-centered gaming infrastructure. Proton already handles Windows games on Linux, while Lepton extends that strategy toward Android titles, particularly those targeting the company’s Steam Frame platform.

However, keep in mind that for now, Lepton should not be seen as a new desktop Android solution for Linux users. Its scope is narrower: to provide the Android functionality needed to run games efficiently inside Valve’s Steam ecosystem.

The source code is available from Valve’s SteamOS GitLab instance.