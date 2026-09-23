Sublime Text 4213 Code Editor Adds Python 3.14, File Icon Themes

Sublime Text 4213 updates its plugin runtime to Python 3.14, adds file icon themes, Git improvements, and several Linux-specific fixes.

Sublime Text, the popular cross-platform source code editor, has released Build 4213, moving from Python 3.8 to Python 3.14 for Sublime Text’s plugin runtime.

Python 3.3 remains for compatibility but is disabled by default and will be removed in a future release. In light of this, users with older plugin issues can temporarily re-enable it via the disable_plugin_host_3.3 setting.

Build 4213 also introduces file icon themes, giving users another way to customize how files are displayed in the interface. In addition, a new open_terminal command can launch an external terminal emulator directly from Sublime Text.

Sublime Text 4 Code Editor build 4213

Git integration also improves, with faster Git status handling and support for Git reftables. Sublime Text boosts performance when saving many files at once.

Other improvements include refined fuzzy matching, better tab dragging with tab scrolling enabled, improved ruler positioning with proportional fonts, and a change that stops undo and redo history from restoring when a file changes on disk.

Syntax highlighting has also received attention, with various improvements across supported languages and a completely rewritten C# syntax definition.

For Linux users, modal dialogs no longer block all open Sublime Text windows, KDE’s alternate-character input method now behaves correctly, and tab dragging under Wayland no longer wrongly triggers an air-drop action.

The release also fixes modifier keys staying active after closing a window, drag state issues after dragging text from Chrome, and incorrect selection clipboard behavior when multiple sheets are selected. Sublime Text now respects the system PATH when searching for pkexec and gksudo .

Finally, Build 4213 addresses a long list of issues affecting projects, the sidebar, file encoding, Goto Definition, inline diffs, wildcard matching, DPI scaling, and the syntax engine.

For additional detail, see the changelog.