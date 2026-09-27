Apprise 2.0 Notification Tool Released With Smarter Retries and Async Support

Apprise 2.0 has been released as the first official version of the project’s new major series, bringing major changes to how the popular notification framework handles delivery, retries, failures, and application integrations.

According to the developers, much of Apprise’s internal architecture has been rebuilt for the 2.x series, and several long-requested features have been added. Notable additions include template variables, notification escalation, smarter retries, timeouts, parallel delivery, and native asynchronous support.

One addition is support for template variables in YAML configurations. Users can reference values like API keys and passwords through placeholders instead of storing secrets directly in configuration files. Values can be supplied via environment variables, command-line options, configuration defaults, or directly through the Apprise API.

Apprise 2.0 also introduces priorities and escalation for tags. This makes it possible to define several notification groups and move to the next one only when the previous group fails.

Retries have also become more selective. Previously, retrying a notification could resend messages to recipients who already received them. Apprise 2.0 now tracks individual delivery results and retries only failed destinations.

Notification delivery is also faster. Parallel delivery is enabled by default, so one slow service no longer blocks notifications to others.

Timeout controls are another addition. Users can set a limit for the entire notification run or apply individual limits to each service, preventing a stalled remote service from holding up the process indefinitely.

Another significant API change is the new AppriseResult object returned by every notify() call. Instead of simply returning True , False , or None , Apprise can now provide detailed results for each service, including logs and statuses such as SUCCESS , FAILURE , NOMATCH , PARTIAL , and TIMEOUT .

Content handling has also improved. Apprise services can now support multiple message body formats when the platform allows. The application automatically selects the most suitable format, reducing unnecessary conversions. Message splitting and HTML-to-Markdown conversion have been reworked.

Finally, four new notification services join the supported lineup: Delta Chat, WPUSH, YouLMK, and Telnyx SMS. Other improvements include better protection of sensitive values in logs, optional automatic SAS verification for Matrix, and fixes across services like DingTalk, OneSignal, SIGNL4, ntfy, Microsoft 365, Amazon SES/SNS, and Fluxer.

For additional details, see the changelog.

Users should note that Apprise 2.0 is a breaking release for software built on the 1.x API. For projects not ready to migrate, the Apprise 1.x codebase remains available and supported in a separate apprise-v1-release branch.