Firefox Smart Window Expands in Beta With Built-In AI Assistant

Mozilla is giving users a clearer look at Firefox Smart Window, its optional AI-powered browsing experience that is gradually rolling out in beta alongside the browser’s familiar Classic and Private windows.

In a new overview published today, Mozilla describes Smart Window as Firefox’s third desktop window type. Unlike Classic and Private windows, it is not yet broadly available. Smart Window is currently rolling out only to users in the United States, Canada, and France. Users in other regions can join a waitlist.

In simple words, Smart Window takes a regular Firefox browsing window and adds a built-in AI assistant that works with information from open tabs, recent browsing activity, and the current page, depending on what the user shares.

Its main capabilities include automatic grouping of related tabs and duplicate tab detection. Firefox can also display browsing history visually, making it easier to find previously visited pages without opening multiple similar entries one by one.

The built-in assistant can summarize long pages, compare information across tabs, highlight important details, generate recommendations, and help plan tasks. Mozilla positions this mainly for workflows spanning multiple tabs or browsing sessions, such as product research, trip planning, or other research-heavy activities.

Smart Window can retrieve current information from the web and provide sources alongside its responses. Mozilla recently added this through a partnership with search provider Exa.

Another notable feature is “Memories.” When enabled, Firefox creates short summaries based on browsing activity from Classic and Smart windows, Smart Window conversations, or both. These memories provide additional context to the assistant during future sessions.

According to Mozilla, memories are stored locally on the user’s device rather than on Mozilla’s servers. They are optional, can be reviewed or deleted, and users can disable the feature entirely. Private Window activity is not used to create memories.

Mozilla emphasizes user choice for the underlying AI. Smart Window allows users to choose among three models, while advanced users can connect their own model through an OpenAI-compatible endpoint. This includes remote services and locally running models like Ollama.

On privacy, Mozilla says it does not retain Smart Window chat transcripts, use conversations for model training, or sell user data. Some limited technical information is processed to operate the service, and chat content is shared when required by the user’s chosen model.

Mozilla’s latest messaging also makes clear that Smart Window is not intended to replace the browser’s existing modes. Classic Window remains the normal customizable Firefox experience with full extension and synchronization support, while Private Window continues to focus on sessions where browsing history, cookies, and other local session data should not remain after the window is closed.

Smart Window sits alongside those two as an optional workspace aimed at users who want AI assistance during browsing. For now, users in supported regions can try the beta directly, while those elsewhere can sign up for Mozilla’s Smart Window waitlist.

For additional details, see Mozilla’s announcement.