KDE Picks Enterprise, Documentation, and Styling as New Goals

KDE has selected three new community goals for the 2026–2028 cycle, focusing on enterprise deployments, better documentation, and a next-generation styling system for Plasma and KDE applications. Here’s what the broader effort will focus on.

KDE for Enterprise and Deployments

The first, “KDE for Enterprise and Deployments,” aims to make Plasma a more practical choice for companies, governments, schools, and other managed environments. KDE cites growing interest in open source across European governments as motivation for the effort.

Planned work includes support for Web and Kerberos single sign-on, better LDAP integration in Plasma, password expiry handling, improved network printer settings, and more complete documentation for system administrators.

KDE also wants better administrative configuration controls, more reliable NFS and SMB mounts, PIM improvements, and a stronger story for headless, remote, and terminal-server deployments.

The project has set an ambitious benchmark for success: enough customer demand for enterprise distributions like SUSE Linux Enterprise and Red Hat Enterprise Linux to reintroduce KDE Plasma after dropping it.

Better Documentation

The second goal, “Better Documentation,” tackles KDE’s fragmented and increasingly outdated documentation ecosystem.

The proposal calls for retiring the old UserBase and TechBase Wikis, reducing duplicated information, and establishing a single source of truth for each topic. KDE also wants to modernize the infrastructure with tools like Hugo or Sphinx, backed by Git repositories and standard review workflows.

Another major change will be a stronger focus on short, task-oriented tutorials instead of lengthy technical explanations. KDE also plans to reorganize documentation around use cases and create a new Contributor Guide to eventually replace much of the fragmented information currently spread across community.kde.org and other resources.

Next Generation Styling for KDE

The third goal, “Next Generation Styling for KDE,” addresses the complexity of KDE’s current visual styling stack.

Currently, Breeze still relies heavily on a C++ QStyle implementation, while several separate implementations exist across KDE. This makes even small visual changes difficult to apply consistently.

KDE plans to tackle that through two already ongoing projects: Ocean and Union. Ocean is the new design system, while Union is intended to provide a unified theming engine across applications, Plasma, window decorations, and Plasma Login Manager.

The work will also include ensuring existing styles such as Breeze and Oxygen work correctly with Union, testing applications across the KDE stack, and making it easier for designers to create, test, and publish new styles.

Penpot will also be part of the workflow, with KDE aiming to connect its design-system work more directly with Union. A longer-term goal is to let users and designers create and share styles using CSS and enable design changes to propagate more consistently across the desktop.

For additional details, see here.