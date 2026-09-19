KDE Plasma 6.8 Enters Final Polishing Ahead of October 14 Release

KDE Plasma 6.8 is now firmly in the polishing stage, with developers focusing on bug fixes and refinements ahead of its October 14, 2026 release.

KDE Plasma 6.8 development has shifted firmly toward bug fixing and polishing as the desktop environment approaches its October 14, 2026 release.

According to the devs, only four Plasma 6.8 regression reports remained open, suggesting development has entered its final stabilization phase. In light of this, KDE is encouraging more users to test the beta and report any problems.

This week’s visual improvements include refining KWin’s Overview effect so highlights around adjacent virtual desktops no longer touch. KDE’s desktop portal dialogs also received another round of visual polishing to improve information density and consistency.

KDE Plasma 6.8 Beta

The Kup backup utility is also getting attention, as the backup progress notifications now show elapsed time, and the reported average transfer speed is more accurate.

Several bugs have been addressed ahead of Plasma 6.8’s release. KWin no longer crashes during specific interactions with window titlebar buttons. Another fix resolves an unusual issue that could cause Plasma to hang during login when connected to monitors with non-standard VCP ranges, specifically the Samsung Odyssey G60SF.

Moreover, KDE’s Menu Editor no longer crashes when deleting three or more items at once. Unit conversions via KRunner-powered searches now work correctly in French.

Finally, there is some small performance improvement. Plasma no longer writes to a cache file every time a notification is displayed, eliminating unnecessary disk writes during normal use.

For additional details, see KDE’s latest “This Week in Plasma” report.