Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 31, 2026 (July 27 – August 2)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Arch Linux August ISO, COSMIC 1.5, Shotcut 26.7, Nano 9.2, Xen 4.22, Linux desktop market share surpasses 10% in North America, and more.

Welcome to Week 31 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from July 27 to August 2.

Linux Distributions

This week brought two updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 30 of 2026 (July 20 – 26), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.0, Tails 7.10, COSMIC Desktop 1.4, Wine 11.14, Firefox 153, Thunderbird 153, VirtualBox 7.2.14, Hyprland 0.56, OBS Studio 32.2, NetworkManager 1.58, Debian Developers Debate Ban on AI-Assisted Contributions, GNOME Is Building Session Save and Restore, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!