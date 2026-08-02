Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 31, 2026 (July 27 – August 2)

Welcome to Week 31 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from July 27 to August 2.
Linux Distributions
This week brought two updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Arch Linux August ISO Is Out with Linux Kernel 7.1.5
- AerynOS 2026.08 ISO Released with OpenZFS Support and systemd 261
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- COSMIC Desktop 1.5 Improves Chromium Scaling and Wallpaper Management
- Shotcut 26.7 Video Editor Adds Built-In Stock Asset Library and GPU Selection
- GNU Nano 9.2 CLI Text Editor Released with New Terminal Output Check
- Krita 5.3.3 Is Out as the Recommended Release for Production Work
- Collabora Online 26.04 Office Suite Released with Optional AI Assistant
- Woodpecker CI 3.17 Adds AppArmor Support for Docker Pipelines
- Incus 7.3 Released with Shared GPU Acceleration and 13 Security Fixes
- Komodo 2.3 Build and Deploy Tool Released with Faster Container Search
- Xen 4.22 Hypervisor Brings New x86 Features and Better ARM Power Management
- Immich 3.1 Photo and Video Management Solution Adds EXIF-Based Workflow Filters
- Calibre 9.12 E-Book Manager Adds AirDrop Book Sharing
- Fooyin 0.12 Music Player Adds Audio Conversion and New Visualizations
- Wayfire 0.11 Wayland Compositor Released with HDR and Better Fractional Scaling
- Hyprland 0.56.1 Released with Monitor Rotation and Mirroring Fixes
- GNU Binutils 2.47 Released with New RISC-V Improvements
- Fwupd 2.1.7 Released with New Firmware Security Features
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- Linux Desktop Market Share Surpasses 10% in North America
- Arch Linux Disables AUR Package Adoption Amid Malicious Takeovers
- Fedora 45 Introduces a Minimal GRUB Package for Confidential VMs
- KDE Plasma 6.8 Adds Resizable Virtual Screens and Larger Emojis
- EU Age Verification Project Mandates Hardware-Bound Attestation
- NetBSD 11.0 Brings RISC-V Support, Linux Compatibility Improvements
- Popular Self-Hosted File Manager File Browser Is Shutting Down
- Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Gets an Optional Virtualization HWE Stack
- Valve Backs RADV Vulkan Driver Port to Windows
- Happy SysAdmin Day to the People Keeping the Internet Held Together
- GCC Adopts Policy Rejecting Significant AI-Generated Code
- NVIDIA and Linux Foundation Form Open Secure AI Alliance
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 30 of 2026 (July 20 – 26), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.0, Tails 7.10, COSMIC Desktop 1.4, Wine 11.14, Firefox 153, Thunderbird 153, VirtualBox 7.2.14, Hyprland 0.56, OBS Studio 32.2, NetworkManager 1.58, Debian Developers Debate Ban on AI-Assisted Contributions, GNOME Is Building Session Save and Restore, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!