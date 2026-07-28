Hyprland 0.56.1 Released with Monitor Rotation and Mirroring Fixes

The Hyprland team has released version 0.56.1 of the popular dynamic tiling Wayland compositor, including fixes backported from the main development branch to the most recent 0.56 release series.

One of the most significant changes fixes a regression affecting rotated and mirrored monitors. Additionally, the update fixes a scrolling layout issue in which resizing didn’t work correctly for the first window in a band.

Hyprland 0.56.1 also addresses a leak involving exec window rules and fixes the JSON output produced by hyprctl when displaying configured key bindings. In addition, the Socket2 IPC interface has gained a new changeworkspaceid event, allowing external tools and scripts to detect changes to workspace identifiers more reliably.

Several corrections have been made to input handling as well. The allow_input_capture binding flag now behaves correctly when capture_modifiers is enabled, and an extra null-pointer check has been added when obtaining the name of an EIS client.

Moreover, the implementation of the pointer-warp protocol now includes sending a mouse frame event after it reports pointer motion, the developers stating that this will improve compatibility with clients which expect motion events to be followed by the appropriate frame notification.

On the rendering side, the scale calculations are now rounded in order to avoid problems related to precision. Furthermore, Hyprland will cease to try to render a monitor when monitor tearing is disabled for that display.

This update contains two fixes relating to the compositor’s new Lua-based configuration support. Instead of overwriting Lua’s existing package.path , Hyprland will now leave it unchanged since this could have stopped external modules from being found.

Additionally, in Lua configurations, window-open events will now make use of the correct late-open event handling, and the example hyprland.lua configuration has had its default spring animation values updated. Plus, another change includes a deprecation notice concerning traditional .conf configuration files.

Finally, the event manager is now being initialized earlier as part of the compositor’s startup procedure, and the hyprutils dependency has been updated to version 0.14.

For more details, see the changelog.