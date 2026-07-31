GNU Nano 9.2 CLI Text Editor Released with New Terminal Output Check

GNU Nano 9.2 is now available with a new terminal output check, clearer multibuffer aliases, and restored support for legacy keystrokes.

The GNU Project has just released GNU Nano 9.2, the most recent maintenance update to the widely used command-line text editor for Linux and other Unix-like operating systems.

Codenamed “Alquézar”, Nano 9.2 is a fairly minor one and features three specific changes: a new startup check, clearer naming for an existing option, and the restoration of support for two old keyboard sequences.

The most significant change is that Nano will now refuse to start if its standard output is not connected to a terminal; this stops the interactive text editor from launching in situations where it cannot properly display and manage its terminal-based interface.

GNU Nano 9.2 has also included the new --newbuffer command-line option as a more descriptive alternative to the existing --multibuffer option. Just as before, users can now add set newbuffer to their nanorc configuration files rather than using set multibuffer .

Both versions allow Nano to open a newly read file into a separate buffer rather than replacing the current one; the original --multibuffer and set multibuffer options are still available, and therefore existing scripts and configurations should continue to work without any changes.

Finally, the update brings back recognition of the legacy Ctrl+W , Ctrl+T , and Ctrl+/ , Ctrl+T combinations of keys, thus enhancing compatibility for those users who still use Nano’s earlier keyboard shortcuts.

For additional details, see the announcement. The full changelog can be found here. Nano 9.2 is available as source code on the official website for anyone who wants to compile it manually. Everyone else can wait for it to arrive in their distribution’s repositories.