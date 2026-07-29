Krita 5.3.3 Is Out as the Recommended Release for Production Work

The Krita team has announced the release of Krita 5.3.3, the most recent maintenance update to the stable branch of the widely popular open-source digital painting program.

This release comes at the same time as Krita 6.0.3, a version that includes the same general range of bug fixes but is based on the more recent Qt 6 framework. However, the developers still advise the use of Krita 5.3.3 for production work, considering the Qt 6-based 6.0.3 release to be more experimental.

A new feature of Krita 5.3.3 is the correction of a problem that enabled FFmpeg 7.0 and later versions to render HDR animations properly, while the update also addresses a fault that might cause animation actions to stop functioning after switching between playback engines, as well as a bug that always failed to allow successful switching between frames.

Krita 5.3.3 Digital Painting App

A number of crashes have also been addressed. This applies to the crashes that might occur when deleting a text shape, when working with combined shapes, or when a null event pointer is encountered in Krita’s abstract input action system.

For artists who use Krita’s transformation tools, version 5.3.3 has resolved a deadlock that could occur during a perspective transformation. This update also prevents layers from being deselected when a transform is started and ensures that a layer is correctly activated when a new view is opened.

On the selection-handling side, the update resolves an out-of-bounds selection inversion and adjusts the checked state of the Display Selection action. The Selection Action Panel also has a number of minor improvements, such as the new ability to pin it to the sides of the canvas.

Font management has been improved, as Krita now sorts font families more reliably when fonts exhibit mixed WWS naming behavior and performs better deduplication of font family names. There is also a separate fix which makes non-variable vertical font metrics use the default vertical caret.

On top of that, Krita 5.3.3 also ensures the correct loading of certain XMP and EXIF metadata and prevents the writing of invalid XMP metadata values when files are being saved. Additionally, several functional improvements have been made to the comic panel editing tool, and the welcome screen can now show higher-resolution thumbnails and resize more appropriately.

Finally, the developers have temporarily removed the animation import and export features from the Android version because the earlier versions of these features did not work. A new version, designed specifically for Android, is currently being developed.

For additional details, visit the release announcement. Linux users can download the official 64-bit AppImage for both Krita 5.3.3 and Krita 6.0.3. Packages are also available for Windows and macOS.