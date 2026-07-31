AerynOS Gets Linux Kernel 7.1.5, COSMIC 1.5, and Mesa 26.1.6

AerynOS rolls out a new unstable update featuring Linux kernel 7.1.5, COSMIC Desktop 1.5, Mesa 26.1.6, systemd 260.4, and more.

AerynOS has published its latest unstable stream update, featuring a broad selection of package upgrades led by Linux kernel 7.1.5 and COSMIC Desktop 1.5.

The distribution’s stable and gaming-oriented kernel packages have moved to Linux 7.1.5, while the long-term support option updated to Linux 6.18.40. The graphics stack also received attention, with Mesa upgraded to version 26.1.6 and Vulkan components advancing to version 1.4.357.

On the desktop side, COSMIC Desktop 1.5.0 is accompanied by the newly packaged cosmic-sound-theme , which provides the desktop environment with its own sound theme. AerynOS has also added KDE’s Oxygen visual components, including the Oxygen icon and sound themes, Plasma styling, and window-manager decorations.

Another notable addition is a significantly expanded Fcitx5 input-method stack. The new packages include the core Fcitx5 framework, its Qt-based configuration utility, GTK and Qt integration, and Hangul input support.

Moreover, the update introduces systemd 260.4, NetworkManager 1.58, Wine 11.14, WayVR 26.7.1, MangoWM 0.15.5, and the Noctalia 5.0 beta 6 Wayland shell. Firefox and Thunderbird have been updated to version 153.0.1.

The development stack has been refreshed with Cython 3.2.9, PHP 8.5.9, TypeScript 6.0.3, pnpm 11.17.0, Intel Media Driver 26.2.4, Node.js 22.23.2, and Node.js 24.18.1.

Additional application and system package updates include QEMU 11.0.3, Buildah 1.45.0, Bitwarden 2026.7, Kitty 0.48.2, ImageMagick 7.1.2-29, Signal Desktop 8.21, Tailscale 1.98.10, Strawberry 1.2.26, Visual Studio Code 1.131, and Zed 1.13.1.

Finally, the update resolves several packaging and configuration issues. These include adding a missing tar dependency for Gettext’s autopoint utility, correcting how greetd loads /etc/greetd/config.toml , and fixing the contents of the openvrpaths.vrpath file generated by xrizer.

Existing AerynOS users following the unstable stream can obtain the new packages through the distribution’s regular update mechanism.



For additional details, see the full changelog available in the AerynOS GitHub repo.