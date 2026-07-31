Happy SysAdmin Day to the People Keeping the Internet Held Together

Today marks the 27th annual SysAdmin Day, celebrating the people who keep servers alive, networks running, and users away from dangerous buttons.

Today marks the 27th anniversary of System Administrator Appreciation Day, or SysAdmin Day, the single day each year when the people responsible for preventing the digital world from collapsing are, in theory, meant to get something rather than another urgent ticket.

The celebration can be traced back to 2000 when an IT administrator from Illinois by the name of Ted Kekatos came across an advertisement in a Hewlett-Packard magazine showing an IT professional receiving flowers and fruit baskets as a reward for installing new printers; Kekatos must have realized at once that the situation was a scene from science fiction.

Since system administrators would not tend to get such appreciation unless there was a formally designated occasion, he set one up himself. The first SysAdmin Day was celebrated on July 28, 2000, and the tradition has continued on the final Friday of July ever since.

Twenty-six years on, we find ourselves in the same situation, with the day being celebrated for a full 24 hours in each local time zone. As always, suggested ways to celebrate are cake, pizza, gifts, balloons, confetti, and (assuming that the organizations involved are working with tight budgets) a genuine “thank you”.

It is the system administrators who are in charge of making sure that networks stay available, that servers keep responding, that the backups do in fact contain useful data, that certificates do not expire without being noticed, and that printers remain only moderately hostile.

Sadly, most of their finest achievements go unnoticed. If everything is working properly, no one ever asks why. But if there is a failure lasting eleven seconds, a group of people promptly show up to find out if the whole internet is down.

Although SysAdmin Day honors administrators who work on every operating system and platform, Linux users should certainly be noted. To be honest, if you use Linux often, you end up acting as your own system administrator even if you didn’t plan to.

At one time you are installing a desktop distribution, and by the next you are looking at the journal logs at 2 a.m., rebuilding the initramfs, and firmly telling yourself that editing one more configuration file will certainly fix everything.

Despite this, the main focus today is on the professionals who ensure that businesses, services, and infrastructure continue to function. And as always, they are frequently working outside their normal hours and usually before anyone else has even realized that something is about to go very wrong.

Here’s hoping you all have a happy SysAdmin Day as you look after the servers, monitor the dashboards, check the logs, carry out the backups, and silently avert technical disasters before breakfast.

I hope that your systems stay stable, that your users go through the documentation, that your backups succeed in restoring, and that every urgent request made on Friday afternoons manages to wait until Monday.

And yes, there should be cake. The official rules are quite clear about that.