Gentoo GNU/Hurd Port Is Real, Despite the April 1 Joke

Gentoo’s joke about replacing the Linux kernel with Hurd was fake, but the project’s new experimental GNU/Hurd port is real.

Gentoo has turned an April 1 joke into a real development story. The original post’s claim that Gentoo was switching from the Linux kernel to the GNU Hurd as its primary kernel was a prank.

The actual news is that the project now has a new experimental Gentoo GNU/Hurd port, which can be tested using a prebuilt disk image. QEMU is the easiest way to try it.

For readers unfamiliar with it, GNU/Hurd is not Linux. It is the GNU Project’s long-running alternative kernel architecture, built differently from Linux. Instead of one large kernel handling everything directly, GNU/Hurd is based on the GNU Mach microkernel. Many operating system services run as separate servers on top of it.

In practical terms, a typical Linux system relies on the Linux kernel to handle core system functions directly. A GNU/Hurd system splits much of that work across multiple components.

That design has long made Hurd technically interesting, but it has remained a niche platform for decades without broad adoption. The GNU Project says Hurd is still under active development and does not yet have a stable release.

But despite that, Gentoo now has an early port for people interested in experimenting with the GNU/Hurd stack. According to the announcement, the port remains heavily experimental. Future work includes automated image builds, release media, and improved x86-64 parity.