Arch-Based Artix Linux 2026.04 Released With XLibre as Default X Server

Arch-based systemd-free Artix Linux 2026.04 is out with XLibre by default and PipeWire replacing PulseAudio in ISOs.

Artix Linux has released its first official ISO for 2026, powered by Linux kernel 6.19. For readers unfamiliar with the project, it is an Arch-based rolling-release distribution that avoids systemd and offers alternative init and service management systems, including OpenRC, runit, s6, and dinit.

A key change in this release is the adoption of XLibre as the default X server. Xorg remains available for installation. Plasma users can choose between Wayland and XLibre sessions.

Additionally, Artix ISO images now include PipeWire instead of PulseAudio, updating the default audio stack in both live and installation environments. Plus, importantly, this release introduces user service support for OpenRC and dinit.

The distribution offers a wide range of desktops, including KDE Plasma, Cinnamon, Xfce, MATE, LXDE, and LXQt, as well as a minimal base without a desktop. Existing users do not need to upgrade to a specific release version. Regular system updates ( sudo pacman -Syu ) will keep installations current.

For more details, see the announcement. Please note that Artix’s devs noted that the new online install option is still a work in progress. For now, users are advised to choose “Offline” when prompted.