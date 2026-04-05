Ventoy 1.1.11 Improves Windows UEFI Booting

Ventoy 1.1.11 fixes Windows and WinPE UEFI boot display issues, adds KylinSecOS support, and brings several Linux-side improvements.

Ventoy, a widely used multi-boot utility for creating bootable USB drives from ISO files without reformatting, has been updated to version 1.1.11 with a fix for a display issue when booting Windows and WinPE ISOs in UEFI mode.

Moreover, the new release also expands the AutoInstall plugin with two new options, VT_WINDOWS_DISK_NONVTOY_CLOSEST_XXX and VT_LINUX_DISK_NONVTOY_CLOSEST_XXX , providing greater control over automated installation workflows.

For Linux, Ventoy 1.1.11 improves Ventoy2Disk.sh, the installation script for USB drives, and updates porteus-hook.sh. It also enhances boot support for T2SDE and adds compatibility with KylinSecOS.

For additional details, refer to the changelog. Downloads are available on the project’s website.

In addition to this release, Ventoy is actively developing iVentoy, a related PXE boot project designed for network-based OS installation and supporting a wide range of BIOS and UEFI environments.

iVentoy supports Legacy BIOS, IA32 UEFI, x86_64 UEFI, and ARM64 UEFI modes and is compatible with over 110 operating systems, including Windows, WinPE, Linux, and VMware images.