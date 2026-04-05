Zorin OS Says No to Mandatory Age Verification in Linux

Zorin OS says it has no plans to introduce mandatory age or ID verification into the Linux distribution.

Zorin OS has entered the broader Linux debate on age verification laws. Co-founder Artyom Zorin stated on the Zorin Forum that the distribution will not introduce mandatory age or ID checks. He emphasized that privacy and security are core values for the project and confirmed the team is monitoring new OS-level laws that may impact Linux distributions.

Zorin’s response clarifies that the project will not independently add mandatory age or identity verification. However, it notes that not all current proposals are equally invasive.

Regarding California’s law, Zorin OS states that the requirement resembles age attestation rather than strict identity verification. Users would self-declare their age or date of birth during account creation, and apps would only receive a general age bracket, such as under 13, 13 to 15, 16 to 17, or 18 or older.

Zorin also notes that, based on its interpretation of the law, users would not need to upload photo ID, submit face scans, or share raw birth-date data with apps or government entities.

However, the project does not endorse this approach. Zorin describes California’s model as less invasive but warns it could set a concerning precedent. The statement notes that some proposals in other jurisdictions are more intrusive and raise greater privacy concerns.

That is where Zorin draws its clearest line. The project states that laws requiring full age verification through personal documents or face scans would significantly invade user privacy. If such rules were enforced, Zorin might withdraw from affected jurisdictions rather than implement them.

The post also addresses speculation around Ubuntu, on which Zorin OS is based. In follow-up replies within the same discussion, Artyom Zorin says reports claiming Canonical is already planning age verification are based on misunderstandings, adding that Canonical has said it has no such plans at the moment.

He adds that if invasive age-checking features are introduced upstream and found unacceptable, Zorin OS could remove them from its Ubuntu-based platform.

So, for now, Zorin OS will not introduce mandatory age or ID verification. The project considers California’s model less intrusive than other alternatives and states it would oppose any move toward document- or biometric-based checks.