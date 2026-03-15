Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 11, 2026 (Mar 9 – 15)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Debian 13.4, EndeavourOS Titan, Fedora 44 Beta, GIMP 3.2, OBS Studio 32.1, TrueNAS deprecates public build repository, APTUI is a modern TUI for Debian’s APT, and more.

Welcome to Week 11 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from March 9 to 15.

Linux Distributions

This week brought four updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 10 of 2026 (Mar 2 – 8), you can catch up here, where you’ll find CachyOS March 2026 Release, Linux From Scratch 13.0, Nitrux 6.0, Wine 11.4, NVIDIA 595.45 Beta Linux Driver, KDE Plasma 6.6.2, Mozilla Exploring a New Nova Design for Firefox, Linux Mint Previews Native Cinnamon Screensaver, FRANK OS 1.0 Launches With a Retro Windows 95-Like Desktop, and more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!