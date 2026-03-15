Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 11, 2026 (Mar 9 – 15)

Welcome to Week 11 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from March 9 to 15.
Linux Distributions
This week brought four updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Debian 13.4 Released with Security Fixes and Stability Updates
- EndeavourOS Titan Launches With Linux 6.19, New GPU Driver Tool
- Fedora Linux 44 Beta Now Available with Installer, Toolchain, and Desktop Updates
- SparkyLinux 2026.03 Tiamat Released Based on Debian Testing Forky
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- GIMP 3.2 Released With Non-Destructive Editing and Vector Layers
- OBS Studio 32.1 Released With New Audio Mixer and WebRTC Simulcast Support
- Hyprland 0.54.2 Wayland Compositor Released with Multiple Crash Fixes
- KDE Plasma 6.5.6 Released as Final Bugfix Update for the 6.5 Series
- KDE Frameworks 6.24 Released with Core Library Enhancements
- Kdenlive 25.12.3 Video Editor Arrives as Final Maintenance Release for the 25.12 Series
- PipeWire 1.6.1 Fixes Socket Activation and JACK App Crashes
- Steam March 2026 Client Update Adds Hardware Specs to User Reviews
- PeerTube 8.1 Decentralized Video Platform Improves Podcasts
- KeePassXC 2.7.12 Password Manager Adds Nested Bitwarden Import
- Fwupd 2.1.1 Released With AMD Platform Secure Boot Support
- OpenRazer 3.12 Expands Linux Support for Razer Devices
- Kitty 0.46 Terminal Emulator Released with Smooth Scrolling and Tab Dragging
- Ghostty 1.3 Terminal Emulator Released with Native Scrollbars
- Calibre 9.5 E-Book Manager Released With Reading Progress Column
- PhotoPrism AI-Powered Photos App Brings Better Ollama Integration
- SuperTux 0.7 Released After Four Years with Major World Redesigns
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- Ageless Linux Launches to Challenge Age Verification Rules for Operating Systems
- freedesktop Closes Controversial Age Verification API Proposal
- TrueNAS Deprecates Public Build Repository and Raises Transparency Concerns
- TrueNAS Responds to Community Concerns With New Community and Enterprise Vision
- APTUI Introduces a Modern TUI for Debian, Ubuntu, and Mint Packages
- Google Chrome Is Finally Coming to ARM64 Linux
- SUSE May Undergo Another Ownership Change in Potential $6 Billion Sale
- AlmaLinux 9 and 10 Gain Official NVIDIA CUDA Support
- AppGrid Introduces a New Grid-Based Application Launcher for KDE Plasma 6
- What to Expect from Krita Digital Painting App in 2026
- KDE Introduces KIO S3 for Native Amazon S3 Storage Access
- KDE Plasma 6.7 Set to Bring Press-and-Hold Character Input Feature
- Igalia Introduces Moonforge Linux, a Yocto-Based OS for Embedded Devices
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 10 of 2026 (Mar 2 – 8), you can catch up here, where you’ll find CachyOS March 2026 Release, Linux From Scratch 13.0, Nitrux 6.0, Wine 11.4, NVIDIA 595.45 Beta Linux Driver, KDE Plasma 6.6.2, Mozilla Exploring a New Nova Design for Firefox, Linux Mint Previews Native Cinnamon Screensaver, FRANK OS 1.0 Launches With a Retro Windows 95-Like Desktop, and more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!