TrueNAS Responds to Community Concerns With New Community and Enterprise Vision

TrueNAS details its long-term direction, emphasizing the free Community Edition and introducing TrueNAS Connect as a bridge to enterprise features.

Following community concerns about moving TrueNAS build infrastructure to internal systems, iXsystems published a blog post, “Building a Bridge Between Community & Enterprise,” outlining its long-term vision and introducing TrueNAS Connect.

According to iXsystems, the goal is to create a bridge between the free Community Edition and enterprise-grade capabilities traditionally available only to customers using official TrueNAS hardware appliances.

TrueNAS Connect is a centralized platform for managing licensing and enabling additional capabilities. It will provide remote monitoring, centralized management, proactive alerts, and other enterprise tools across multiple systems.

iXsystems emphasizes that the core platform remains open source and the Community Edition will continue to be free. Users can still download, install, and run TrueNAS on their own hardware.

At the same time, the new service introduces a structured approach for accessing advanced capabilities. TrueNAS Connect will include multiple tiers, starting with a free “Foundation” level and expanding to paid options that unlock additional enterprise functionality.

The announcement clarifies the business model: TrueNAS uses an open-core approach, keeping the base software open source while offering advanced services commercially. iXsystems states this model sustains development and keeps the core platform accessible to the community.

So, to sum up, for the Community Edition users, the core experience will remain unchanged, as TrueNAS will continue to offer its existing ZFS-based storage platform.