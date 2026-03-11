Kitty 0.46 Terminal Emulator Released with Smooth Scrolling and Tab Dragging

The terminal emulator Kitty has released version 0.46, introducing several long-requested usability improvements. One is the addition of pixel-based scrolling in the scrollback buffer. Instead of jumping line by line, scrolling now moves smoothly at the pixel level, providing a more fluid experience.

On Linux, Kitty 0.46 introduces momentum scrolling for touchpads and touchscreens, allowing the scrollback buffer to continue moving naturally after a gesture. On X11, high-resolution scroll events from modern touchpads are now supported.

Another notable improvement is tab management. Users can now drag tabs in the tab bar to reorder them. Tabs can also be moved to another Kitty OS window or detached to create a new window.

Window management in Kitty has also been enhanced. For the first time, users can resize terminal splits using the mouse by dragging window borders. This feature works across layout modes and can be configured using the window_drag_tolerance setting.

On top of that, Kitty 0.46 introduces a new command palette that lets users browse and trigger both mapped and unmapped actions. This feature provides a centralized way to discover and execute commands without needing to remember specific keybindings.

The release includes additional improvements and fixes across platforms. Users can now display configurable titles for individual Kitty windows using a window title bar. The configuration system now supports OKLCH and LAB color spaces in kitty.conf .

On Wayland, support has been added for the background blur extension, while macOS users gain Apple dictation input support and stability fixes.

Lastly, numerous regressions and bugs from earlier releases have been addressed. These include fixes for tab bar rendering glitches, ncurses behavior, emoji alignment on Linux, session handling issues, and problems affecting key repeat events under Wayland compositors.

For more details, see the release notes.