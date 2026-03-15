AppGrid Introduces a New Grid-Based Application Launcher for KDE Plasma 6

AppGrid is a new launcher applet for KDE Plasma 6 that introduces a fullscreen grid-style application menu inspired by macOS Launchpad and COSMIC.

KDE Plasma users who prefer a more visual way to launch applications have a new option to try. A recently released project called AppGrid introduces a fullscreen grid-style application launcher designed for Plasma 6, providing a modern, visually focused alternative to Plasma’s traditional menus, such as Kickoff or Kicker.

Instead of the classic categorized menu layout, AppGrid displays installed applications in a large grid interface that fills the screen. The design approach is inspired by launchers found in other desktop environments, including macOS Launchpad, COSMIC Desktop, and elementary OS’s Pantheon.

The launcher integrates with Plasma’s existing systems and can be used as a direct replacement for the default application menu. Users can switch to it through the panel’s “Show Alternatives” option, allowing AppGrid to occupy the same launcher position typically used by Kickoff.

AppGrid is a new launcher applet for the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment.

The launcher includes several features to improve navigation and usability. Applications can be sorted alphabetically or by usage, and category filters make it easier to browse large software collections. AppGrid also supports search, allowing users to quickly find and launch applications by typing.

Additional functionality includes quick commands to open the terminal, execute shell commands, or launch the file manager. Session management options such as shutdown, restart, sleep, logout, and screen locking are also accessible directly from the launcher interface.

The applet also offers several customization options. Users can adjust the grid size, icon size, blur effects, opacity, and corner radius to better match their desktop layout and visual preferences.

Keyboard navigation is supported as well. The launcher can be toggled with the Super key, search results can be opened with numbered shortcuts, and standard arrow-key navigation works throughout the interface.

Although still new, the launcher is already available for several Linux distributions. Packages are provided for Arch Linux through the AUR, and prebuilt packages are available for Fedora, Debian, and recent Ubuntu releases.

More information about the project, installation instructions, and source code are available on the project’s GitHub page. AppGrid is designed specifically for KDE Plasma 6 and depends on Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 components.

Image credits: AppGrid