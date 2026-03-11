PeerTube 8.1 Decentralized Video Platform Improves Podcasts

PeerTube, a decentralized video hosting platform and open-source alternative to centralized services, has released version 8.1.

Regarding podcast support, since version 7.1, PeerTube has enabled platforms to publish audio content compatible with podcast applications. Some clients, however, had difficulty processing HLS files generated by PeerTube. Version 8.1 allows administrators to generate optimized audio files, addressing most compatibility glitches with podcast apps.

PeerTube’s image management system has also been completely redesigned. The previous system no longer met the platform’s needs as the new implementation increases efficiency and reliability.

Moreover, as part of this update, PeerTube now supports WebP and PNG formats for video thumbnails and offers improved thumbnail quality, especially for podcast content.

Video creators now have greater control over content distribution. PeerTube 8.1 enables creators to restrict the domains where their videos can be embedded. Plus, the update adds a playback option that allows videos to be viewed at up to 3× speed.

The Lucide player, introduced in the 8.x series, is now the default video player for all new installations. Existing platforms can enable it manually in customization settings.

Additional usability improvements include date-grouped notifications for easier tracking, enhanced collaborative channel management, and better compatibility with other Fediverse software.

As with previous releases, PeerTube 8.1 includes various minor fixes and refinements. Administrators are encouraged to review the upgrade notes before updating their instances.

For more details, see the announcement.