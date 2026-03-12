EndeavourOS Titan Launches With Linux 6.19, New GPU Driver Tool

Three months after the Ganymede Neo release, the EndeavourOS project has introduced the Titan ISO, featuring updated components and installation enhancements powered by Linux kernel 6.19.

Titan’s live environment and offline installer include updated components, including KDE Plasma 6.6.2, Firefox 148, Mesa 26.0.1, Xorg Server 21.1.21, and Nvidia utilities 590.48.01. The installer is based on Calamares 26.03.1.3.

Key improvements enhance hardware detection and driver setup during installation. The installer now offers broader GPU and virtual machine detection, automatically installing drivers for supported graphics hardware, including Vulkan drivers and packages for hardware-accelerated video decoding. GPU drivers now load earlier in the boot process by default.

EndeavourOS Titan

Moreover, the release introduces eos-hwtool , a utility used by the installer to detect and configure GPU drivers. It is now also available as a standalone tool for users to install or remove GPU drivers after installation.

Mirror ranking during installation has been improved. When running offline, the installer now generates an optimized mirror list to help systems access better download sources once online.

Keep in mind that, due to additional drivers and installation features, the ISO image size has increased from about 3 GB to 3.4 GB. Developers note this growth is due to enhanced installation capabilities, not extra desktop software or system components.

Last but not least, the EndeavourOS team briefly addressed the proposed age-verification requirements for operating systems in California, which are set to take effect in 2027. Developers state it remains unclear how these regulations may impact Linux distributions and the broader open-source ecosystem.

“Like Arch, we don’t have any infrastructure to track how many users download or install our system, let alone who is running Endeavour on their machines. Besides the fact that it goes against FOSS fundamentals, we simply don’t have the manpower or resources to take on this near-impossible task.”

For further details on the Titan release, refer to the official announcement.