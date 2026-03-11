TrueNAS Deprecates Public Build Repository and Raises Transparency Concerns

TrueNAS deprecates its public build repository on GitHub, raising questions in the community about openness and release transparency.

TrueNAS, an enterprise-ready Linux-based NAS solution, recently caused concern among self-hosting enthusiasts by moving its build infrastructure behind internal systems. This decision has sparked debate within the self-hosting and open-source storage communities.

The change became visible after TruNAS’s GitHub repository, which previously hosted the build tooling, was marked as deprecated.

“This repository is no longer actively maintained. The TrueNAS build system previously hosted here has been moved to an internal infrastructure. This transition was necessary to meet new security requirements, including support for Secure Boot and related platform integrity features that require tighter control over the build and signing pipeline. No further updates, pull requests, or issues will be accepted. Existing content is preserved here for historical reference only.”

As expected, the change immediately sparked discussion among users and administrators who rely on TrueNAS for homelab and self-hosting deployments.

Some users questioned whether Secure Boot requirements alone justified removing the public build repository, noting that many Linux distributions maintain public build tooling while keeping signing infrastructure private.

A day later, the reference to Secure Boot was removed, leaving only a brief deprecation notice in the repository.

Many community members expressed concern that moving the build pipeline behind internal infrastructure could reduce transparency in how official images are produced. The removal of the public build system also raised questions about the ability to independently reproduce release artifacts.

In a Reddit discussion, a TrueNAS staff member stated that maintaining both an internal release pipeline and a public build system would duplicate effort. The project prefers to focus on a single internal build process. The staff member also emphasized that the project’s open-source components remain available under their existing licenses.

“That said, the repo is still there. Folks can fork / maintain it. All the open source bits can be built if the community so desires this functionality. But I’d wager 99% of the folks commenting on this thread have never done a build from source before, nor would ever want to? Its a lot of work to do and maintain. Especially since the biggest consumers tend to be overseas forks which contribute nothing back to the overall development effort to create TrueNAS, thats a lot of effort for us to shoulder the burden on for no real gain.”

So, despite the change in the build system, the TrueNAS software stack remains largely open source. TrueNAS is built on Debian, OpenZFS, and other open-source components, with major parts distributed under the GNU GPL3 license, which requires that the source code corresponding to distributed binaries be made available.

However, for many users, the core issue relates to transparency. Public build systems allow community members to inspect and reproduce the steps used to generate official releases. When those pipelines run behind internal infrastructure, it becomes harder for external contributors to verify that the released binaries match the public source code exactly.

At the same time, it is not uncommon for companies’ projects to maintain private release pipelines while continuing to publish their source code. Organizations often maintain an internal build infrastructure to manage signing keys, control release processes, or integrate internal testing and compliance workflows.

For now, the TrueNAS build repository remains accessible as an archived reference, while the official build process continues within iXsystems’ internal infrastructure. Once again, the project has not announced any changes to its licensing or open-source development model, so everything is fine for now.