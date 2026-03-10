KeePassXC 2.7.12 Password Manager Adds Nested Bitwarden Import

KeePassXC 2.7.12, the latest maintenance update to the cross-platform open-source password manager, has been released with bug fixes, security improvements, and small enhancements.

One of the most notable changes affects passkey handling. KeePassXC now stores the backup eligibility and backup state flags with passkey entries and sets both to true by default for new passkeys.

Previously, these values were hard-coded to false. Because the values are considered immutable, this change may cause existing passkeys created under the previous behavior to stop working.

KeePassXC 2.7.12 Password Manager

Users who encounter issues with older passkeys can restore the previous behavior by manually adding two string attributes to the affected entry under the “Advanced” tab: KPEX_PASSKEY_FLAG_BE=0 and KPEX_PASSKEY_FLAG_BS=0 .

The update also introduces support for {TIMEOTP} as an Auto-Type placeholder and entry placeholder, allowing users to automatically insert time-based one-time passwords during login sequences.

On top of that, KeePassXC 2.7.12 improves integration with external tools and browsers. The browser access confirmation dialog now shows matched URLs in a tooltip, helping users verify which sites are requesting access. Importing data from Bitwarden has also been enhanced with support for nested folders, making migrations from Bitwarden vaults more accurate.

On the security side, the release adds mitigations against potential DLL injection attacks on Windows that could be triggered through malicious OpenSSL configuration files.

Several bug fixes are included as well. The developers reverted a previous Auto-Type change that caused a race condition on Linux, fixed incorrect checkbox values in browser integration settings, and resolved issues with browser-related data being stored incorrectly. Other fixes address URL validation when placeholders are used, passkey registration responses, and problems with the “Remove” button in Plugin Data.

Additional minor fixes improve theme and font rendering, sanitize attachment filenames before saving, and correct minor user interface inconsistencies.

For more information, see the announcement or visit the full changelog.

KeePassXC 2.7.12 is available for download from the project’s official website. Linux users can also get the app as an AppImage, Flatpak, or Snap package.