KDE Introduces KIO S3 for Native Amazon S3 Storage Access

The KDE project has announced KIO S3, which provides direct access to Amazon S3 and S3-compatible storage within KDE applications through the KIO framework.

The KDE project has introduced KIO S3, adding native support for Amazon S3 and S3-compatible object storage to KDE applications. This integration enables users to access cloud storage from the KDE desktop as they would with local or network files.

KIO S3 is implemented as a KIO worker. KIO enables KDE applications to access remote resources using standard URL protocols such as ftp:// , sftp:// , or smb:// . With support for the s3:// protocol, KDE applications can now communicate directly with S3 storage services.

KDE’s KIO S3 brings native support for Amazon S3 and S3-compatible object storage to KDE applications.

More specifically, with KIO S3, users can browse S3 buckets directly from applications such as Dolphin, KDE’s file manager. Cloud object storage appears as ordinary folders, allowing standard file operations like uploading, downloading, copying, moving, and deleting without additional tools or command-line utilities.

What’s even better is that while KIO S3 is designed for Amazon S3, it also supports services compatible with the S3 API, including MinIO, Ceph, and others. As a result, for the end user, the functionality is as if cloud storage is built into the KDE desktop, eliminating the need for separate clients or manual configuration.

The project is under active development, with broader distribution packaging expected as it matures. Once integrated into Linux distributions with KDE software, users will be able to connect to S3 buckets directly from KDE applications with minimal configuration.

More information and a download link to the source tarball are available in the announcements of KDE Blogs.

Image credits: KDE