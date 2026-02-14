Vim 9.2 Debuts Full Wayland and XDG Base Directory Support

Vim 9.2 now supports Wayland and the XDG Base Directory, and brings improvements to diff mode, fuzzy completion, and scripting features.

More than two years after the last major 9.1 release, the Vim project has announced Vim 9.2. The new version brings many improvements to the scripting engine, completion system, diff mode, user interface, and platform integration.

A big part of this update focuses on improving Vim9 Script as Vim 9.2 adds support for enums, generic functions, and tuple types.

On top of that, you can now use built-in functions as methods, and class handling includes features like protected constructors with _new() . The :defcompile command has also been improved to fully compile methods, which boosts performance and consistency in Vim9 scripts.

Insert mode completion now includes fuzzy matching, so you get more flexible suggestions without extra plugins. You can also complete words from registers using CTRL-X CTRL-R. New completeopt flags like nosort and nearest give you more control over how matches are shown.

Vim 9.2 also makes diff mode better by improving how differences are lined up and shown, especially in complex cases.

Following the global trend in the Linux ecosystem, this release adds support for Wayland, including the graphical interface and clipboard. In addition, Vim now uses the XDG Base Directory standard, so configuration files are stored in paths like $HOME/.config/vim instead of only in old locations.

Another important change is that the user interface now has a vertical tab panel option, alongside the usual horizontal tabline. On Windows, the graphical version gets better dark mode support, improved fullscreen handling, and new toolbar icons.

Finally, the built-in tutor has been updated, with improvements to the :Tutor plugin that make interactive learning inside the editor more modern.

To learn more, check out the official announcement.

You can download Vim 9.2 from the official project website, with source archives for all supported platforms. Packages for different Linux distros will be available soon through their repositories.