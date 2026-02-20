Transmission 4.1.1 BitTorrent Client Released With Performance Improvements

Transmission 4.1.1 fixes over 20 bugs from version 4.1 and brings performance improvements to all platforms.

Transmission 4.1.1, an open-source cross-platform BitTorrent client, is now available on multiple platforms. This bugfix update addresses over 20 issues reported since version 4.1 was released three weeks ago. These include:

Fixing incorrect free space reporting to RPC clients querying available disk space

Restoring proper display and persistence of torrent queue positions between sessions

Resolving crashes triggered by pausing torrents while editing tracker lists

Fixing an arm32 crash by switching CRC32 libraries to Mark Adler’s crcany

Hardening .torrent parsing to exit early when encountering invalid “pieces” sizes

Reverting an RPC change that returned floating-point values for speed limits and broke third-party integrations

Requiring UTF-8 filenames in .torrent files, in line with the BitTorrent specification

Addressing a potential file descriptor leak when launching scripts on POSIX systems

Transmission 4.1.1 BitTorrent Client

Additionally, the update changes the network traffic algorithm to more evenly distribute bandwidth among peers. It also makes the user interface more responsive when using a lot of bandwidth.

There are also fixes for specific platforms. On macOS, 4.1.1 fixes several crashes, such as those caused by deleting torrent files with system errors, renaming torrents when they finish, and removing torrents in the Inspector. Torrent lookup is faster, and keyboard navigation in the torrent list is more responsive.

The Qt client now handles RPC error arguments correctly, supports adding file:/// URIs from the command line, and shows the right torrent list icons on Windows.

GTK users can once again use magnet links through the “Add URL” dialog and the command line. The update also fixes broken keyboard shortcuts in GTK3, corrects the display of the encryption mode in Preferences, and prevents crashes when removing some torrents. A packaging error that prevented installing Qt and GTK clients together on Arch Linux has also been fixed.

Finally, the Web client now separates the “Remove torrent” and “Trash torrent” confirmation dialogs again, as before 4.1. It also fixes a “Connection failed” popup that showed up when opening the “Open torrent” dialog if the download directory was invalid.

For more information, see the changelog.