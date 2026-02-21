KDE Plasma 6.7 to Add Desktop Switching in Overview

KDE Plasma 6.7 will introduce virtual desktop switching in Overview using scroll or Page Up/Page Down keys, along with a new multi-printer print queue viewer.

Following the recent release of Plasma 6.6, KDE developers are now working on version 6.7. Among the planned features, users will be able to switch virtual desktops directly from Overview by scrolling or using the Page Up and Page Down keys.

On Wayland, Plasma 6.7 will optionally synchronize the stylus pointer with the mouse or touchpad pointer. Moreover, Printing will be enhanced with a new dedicated print queue viewer, replacing the legacy dialog. The new application will maintain simplicity for single-printer setups while supporting management of multiple print queues for both local and networked printers.

Regarding screen recording, Plasma 6.7 allows users to exclude specific windows from recordings via permanent window rules. Additionally, the screenshot utility Spectacle will get a new --release-capture command-line option, allowing the invocation of the “accept on click-and-release” behavior programmatically.

System monitoring tools are receiving improvements in consistency. The System Monitor application and related widgets will respect the user’s selected binary unit preference, ensuring values such as GB or GiB align with the chosen configuration across the interface.

Display scaling behavior is also being refined. If the automatically generated scale factor for a screen falls very close to standard values such as 100%, 200%, or 300%, Plasma 6.7 will round to those exact numbers.

Finally, several other user interface adjustments are also on the map:

The Color Picker widget will present clearer placeholder and tooltip text before first use.

The system will consistently use the term “UEFI Firmware Settings” when referring to firmware setup tools.

The “Terminate this frozen window” dialog will display a spinner while attempting to close an unresponsive application.

The Widget Explorer sidebar will open on the screen where the pointer is located, rather than defaulting to the left-most display.

As I said in the beginning, Plasma 6.7 remains under active development, and many additional changes will land before the final release, which I will inform you about as always.

For more information, refer to the “This Week in Plasma” post on the KDE Blogs.