Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS Released with Bug Fixes and Security Updates

Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS is now officially available, powered by Linux kernel 6.17, and featuring refreshed packages and bug fixes.

Six months after the previous 24.04.3 LTS release, the Ubuntu team has announced the general availability of Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS, powered by Linux kernel 6.17. This is the fourth maintenance update in the Nomble Numbat series, which launched in April 2024.

This update does not introduce new user-facing features. It focuses on cumulative fixes since the original 24.04 release. The main updated packages are:

Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS (Noble Numbat)

To transition to the new release, current 24.04 LTS users only need to run the sudo apt update & sudo apt upgrade command. For those choosing a fresh install, Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS ISO images are available for download here.

As always, all official Ubuntu flavors, including Kubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu Studio, Xubuntu, Edubuntu, and Ubuntu Cinnamon, have also been updated to version 24.04.4 and are now available for download.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” will be supported for five years, receiving standard security and maintenance updates through April 2029. For those who opt into the Ubuntu Pro add-on, coverage extends to April 2034, with a final set of critical patches available until April 2036.