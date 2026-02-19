Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.2 and 20.04 OTA-12 Roll Out With VoLTE and Xperia X Fixes

Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.2 and 20.04 OTA-12 arrive with VoLTE stability improvements, a fix for Xperia X booting, and multiple bug and security updates.

The UBports team has officially released Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.2 and Ubuntu Touch 20.04 OTA-12 as maintenance updates for supported devices for this Linux-based mobile operating system.

In Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.2, a key change restores boot support for the Sony Xperia X, broken since the 24.04-1.0 release. The update also improves mobile data stability when VoLTE is active on certain carriers. It resolves issues with receiving cell broadcast messages on multiple devices and fixes problems when switching the mobile data SIM on some dual-SIM configurations.

Several application-level issues have been addressed. Deleting online accounts no longer leaves calendars behind in the Calendar app, and fixes have been applied to importing .ics calendar event files.

24.04-1.2 brings updates to packages including libhybris, maliit-framework, qtpim, ofono-sailfish, and snapd. Improvements were made to system update handling, Android container configuration, and timestamp migration during session upgrades. The update also refines network indicator behavior and system settings related to encryption and filesystem checks.

Ubuntu Touch 20.04 OTA-12 is a smaller maintenance update. It improves mobile data stability with VoLTE and adds more fixes for .ics calendar imports. UBports notes that the development focus is shifting to 24.04-1.x and the upcoming 24.04-2.x series. Future updates to the 20.04 branch will likely be issued only when necessary. Users are encouraged to upgrade to the 24.04 series where possible.

Existing users will receive the updates in System Settings > Updates. Devices running Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.1 will move to 24.04-1.2, while devices on 20.04 OTA-11 will receive 20.04 OTA-12. The rollout is staged over several days, so the project can pause deployment if needed.

Users who want to trigger the update immediately can enable ADB access and run sudo system-image-cli -v -p 0 --progress dots from an adb shell. Devices on 20.04 OTA-11 must first update to OTA-12 before upgrading to the 24.04-1.2 release.

For more information, see the release announcement.