System76 releases Pop!_OS 26.04 LTS, based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, with COSMIC Constellations, new native apps, and automatic updates.

System76 has released the long-awaited Pop!_OS 26.04 LTS, its latest long-term support Linux distro, based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS and powered by Linux kernel 7.2.15. The release includes nearly a year of feature development for its Rust-based native Wayland COSMIC desktop environment.

The release’s star is COSMIC Constellations, a unified theming system that lets users switch wallpapers, accent colors, icons, and fonts simultaneously. Accessible through desktop appearance settings, it removes the need to configure individual interface components separately.

Users can customize existing Constellations, apply the new Frosted Glass transparency effect, and export personalized themes for backup or sharing.

Pop!_OS 26.04 LTS

Pop!_OS 26.04 LTS also introduces graphics tablet support with pen tilt sensitivity, expanding COSMIC’s capabilities for digital artists and creative professionals. Additionally, an on-screen keyboard supports both touchscreen and gamepad input.

The desktop’s native application lineup now includes COSMIC Viewer and COSMIC System Monitor, alongside a redesigned COSMIC Store. Automatic updates for the operating system and applications can be enabled during installation or through system settings.

Other desktop improvements include remote desktop support, configurable workspace wrapping, adjustable cursor sizes, enhanced screen magnification, and locating the pointer by shaking the mouse.

Gamers benefit from pointer confinement and improved fullscreen behavior, while systems with hybrid graphics receive improvements to GPU selection.

Since COSMIC follows a rolling-release development model, many of these features are already available to Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS users through regular software updates.

For more information, see System76’s announcement.

Pop!_OS 26.04 LTS is available for fresh installations from the official website. Direct upgrades from Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS are scheduled to become available in December.