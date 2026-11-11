Tails 7.17 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Updates Tor Browser and Linux Kernel

The privacy-focused Tails 7.17 Linux distro updates Tor Browser, Tor client, and the Linux kernel, with automatic upgrades from version 7.0 onward.

The Tails Project has announced the release of Tails 7.17, the latest update to its Debian-based Linux distribution that protects users’ privacy and anonymity by routing internet traffic through the Tor network.

The release updates Tor Browser, Tails’ primary tool for accessing the web anonymously, to version 16.0.1. In addition, Tails 7.17 includes Tor client 0.4.9.16, which manages connections to the Tor network. The Linux kernel has also been updated to version 6.12.116, part of the 6.12 LTS series.

Tails 7.17

For existing users, automatic upgrades to Tails 7.17 are available from any version starting with Tails 7.0. The upgrade preserves Persistent Storage, letting users retain files and settings configured to survive between sessions.

If an automatic upgrade fails or Tails no longer starts afterward, the project recommends performing a manual upgrade instead.

For more information, see the announcement.

New users can download Tails 7.17 as a USB image or an ISO image for DVDs and virtual machines. Installing Tails on an existing USB stick instead of upgrading will erase its Persistent Storage.