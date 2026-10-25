Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.2 Released with Security Fixes, VoLTE Improvements

Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.2 and 24.04-1.6 are out with certificate security fixes, VoLTE improvements, and AppArmor updates.

The UBports Foundation has announced Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.2 and 24.04-1.6, two maintenance updates for its Ubuntu-based mobile operating system. Both releases focus primarily on security fixes, along with several improvements to system reliability and mobile connectivity.

These unscheduled updates are due to the recent compromise of eMudhra intermediate certificate authorities. To address this, UBports has incorporated upstream Ubuntu security changes and added its own protections to block certificate chains linked to the compromised authorities.

Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.2 also updates the VoLTE stack, preparing the system to support voice calls over 4G networks on more devices in the future. These include support for the AIDL IImsRadio interface and fixes to Qualcomm-related radio functionality. However, these changes are preparatory and do not immediately enable VoLTE on new devices.

Another improvement addresses an AppArmor-related problem that prevented Morph Browser, Ubuntu Touch’s default web browser, from launching after upgrading from version 24.04-1.5 to 24.04-2.0 or newer.

Both releases improve AppArmor cache handling. The system now clears its AppArmor cache when switching update channels or reverting to an earlier build, helping avoid problems caused by outdated security profiles.

UBports has acknowledged a known issue affecting Gallery 3.2, included in both updates. A regression prevents users from opening photo albums. Rather than delaying the releases, developers plan to distribute a corrected Gallery version through OpenStore. Users are advised to install Gallery 3.2.1 or newer before upgrading if the update is available.

As for availability, Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.2 and 24.04-1.6 are rolling out gradually to supported devices through System Settings > Updates. Devices running 24.04-2.1 will receive 24.04-2.2, while those on 24.04-1.5 will receive 24.04-1.6.

Users who want to move from the older 24.04-1.x series to 24.04-2.2 must first install 24.04-1.6. UBports is staggering the rollout to allow time to identify and address potential issues before the updates reach all devices.

For additional details, including the complete changelogs and upgrade instructions, see the official UBports announcement.