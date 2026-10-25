Meet Riff, an Open-Source Spotify Client Built for GNOME

If you’re using Spotify on Linux but want something that feels more at home on the GNOME desktop, there’s an open-source alternative worth checking out. It’s called Riff, a native Spotify client built with Rust, GTK4, and libadwaita that puts your music library front and center.

Originally developed as a fork of the Spot music player, Riff gives you access to Spotify’s music catalog through a clean, distraction-free interface without relying on the official desktop app.

Since it uses GTK4 and libadwaita, Riff fits naturally into the GNOME environment, supporting light and dark themes along with a responsive layout that adapts to different screen sizes.

Riff Is an open-source Spotify client written in Rust and GTK4.

As for functionality, Riff covers the essentials you’d expect from a Spotify client. You can browse saved albums and playlists, access liked songs and followed artists, search for music, and manage your library. Playback controls include play, pause, skipping tracks, seeking, shuffle, repeat, and gapless playback.

The application also allows users to follow artists, albums, and playlists, while Spotify links can be opened directly or shared with others. For those who like adjusting their listening experience, Riff includes a built-in audio processing engine with a 10-band equalizer, stereo pan, and pitch-shifting controls.

Regarding desktop integration, thanks to MPRIS support, playback can be controlled using the system’s multimedia keys or other compatible desktop controls. Riff supports secure credential storage and can prevent the system from suspending during playback.

However, there’s an important limitation before installing it. Riff requires an active Spotify Premium subscription, so free Spotify accounts aren’t supported. Even with Premium, playback isn’t guaranteed for everyone.

According to the developers, some accounts are affected by Spotify’s proprietary PlayPlay DRM system, which prevents third-party clients from playing music. Since the protection cannot be implemented externally, affected users may find that Riff cannot play tracks despite having a valid Premium subscription.

For those interested in trying it, Riff is available on Flathub, the installation method recommended by the developers.

Arch Linux users can also find it in the AUR, although the developers caution that this package is maintained independently and may not always be up to date. Prebuilt Flatpak bundles and source code are available from the project’s GitHub repository.