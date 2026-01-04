Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 1, 2026 (Dec 29, 2025 – Jan 4, 2026)

Welcome to 2026, dear Linuxiac readers. I hope you had a wonderful holiday season and enjoyed special moments with the people you care about. Now, refreshed and recharged, we’re ready to step into the new year and see what 2026 has in store.
Even though only a few days have passed, the Linux and open-source community has already been impressively active over the holidays. Here are the highlights.
Linux Distributions
In the first days of 2026, two distributions released updates. As always, I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
Software Updates
Apart from the distro releases, here’s a quick summary of the latest open-source software updates that made the news.
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
There was also some notable news from the Linux and FOSS community this week. Here are the highlights.
Tutorials That Make a Difference
During the holidays, I put together a guide for Pop!_OS 22.04 users who want to upgrade to the recently released 24.04 and take advantage of the new COSMIC desktop environment, along with all the other improvements this release brings.
Hardware Updates
And finally, there’s a new open-source powered device worth checking out.
