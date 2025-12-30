Haruna 1.7 Media Player Brings Smarter Playlists

Haruna, a Qt-based media player developed as part of the KDE ecosystem and built on top of MPV, has released version 1.7. The most visible changes center on playlists, as the player now supports advanced sorting and grouping, making larger music collections easier to navigate.

The application also remembers and restores the last active playlist on startup, reducing friction for users who rely on persistent playback queues. In addition, a new context menu entry opens files directly in Hana, KDE’s thumbnail generator when installed.

Haruna 1.7 Media Player

Regarding audio-related refinements, version 1.7 introduces replay gain settings, giving users more control over volume normalization across tracks. MPRIS behavior has also been adjusted so that thumbnails are set only for audio files, allowing desktop taskbars to display a live window preview instead of static artwork.

Another small UI tweak further reduces the size of the play icon in the compact playlist view.

Alongside these enhancements, the release resolves several bugs that affected everyday use. The database folder creation issue has been fixed, seekbar tooltips now update correctly when files change, deleting custom commands works as expected again, and the last opened URL is properly saved between sessions.

For more information, see the changelog.