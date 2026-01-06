Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Officially Nears End of Life

Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) will reach end of life on January 15, 2026, after which security updates and official support will no longer be available. Users should upgrade promptly.

Ubuntu 25.04, codenamed Plucky Puffin, is approaching its end of life (EOL) on January 15, 2026, marking the conclusion of its nine-month support period.

Released on April 17, 2025, it was an interim release intended to provide early access to newer components and platform changes ahead of the next long-term support cycle. As with all non-LTS Ubuntu releases, support is limited to nine months, after which security updates and maintenance cease.

Once the end-of-life date is reached, Ubuntu Security Notices will no longer cover Ubuntu 25.04, and no further security patches or updated packages will be provided. Systems that remain on the release beyond that point will be exposed to unpatched vulnerabilities and unresolved issues.

Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin)

The supported upgrade path from Ubuntu 25.04 is Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka), which continues to receive active security updates and selected high-impact bug fixes. Canonical provides in-place upgrade instructions through its official documentation, including guidance on known caveats and preparation steps.

Users running Ubuntu 25.04 are advised to plan and complete their upgrade before mid-January to ensure uninterrupted security coverage.