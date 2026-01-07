TUXEDO Launches InfinityBook Max 16 With OLED Display and RTX Graphics

After launching the InfinityBook Max 15 in November 2025, TUXEDO has now introduced the next generation of its powerful Linux laptop line, the InfinityBook Max 16. It’s a new ultra-slim 16-inch Linux workstation designed to combine business-class portability with desktop-level CPU and discrete GPU performance.

Despite its thin profile and full-metal aluminum chassis, the InfinityBook Max 16 is positioned as a high-end mobile workstation for software development, media production, and gaming. It pairs Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275HX processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, up to 128 GB of configurable memory, and a maximum 99 Wh battery, all with full Linux support.

InfinityBook Max 16 is the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, a 24-core processor derived from desktop-class silicon. TUXEDO states that the CPU can be sustained at up to 140 W under full fan speed, delivering strong multicore performance uncommon in a laptop of this size and weight.

Power behavior is configurable through the TUXEDO Control Center, allowing users to set sustained CPU power between 10 W and 140 W. According to TUXEDO, around 90 percent of peak performance can be maintained below 100 W, enabling quieter operation when maximum throughput is not required.

Regarding display options, buyers can choose between a 2560×1600 LED panel with 500 nits brightness, full DCI-P3 coverage, and a 300 Hz refresh rate, or a higher-resolution 2880×1800 OLED panel. The OLED option uses self-emissive pixels to achieve perfect black levels and high contrast while also covering the full DCI-P3 color space.

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux Laptop

The OLED panel features a non-matte glass surface intended to maximize clarity and color reproduction, positioning the Max 16 for color-sensitive work such as photo and video editing alongside high-quality media consumption.

Graphics options include the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5070, with the latter offering roughly 15 percent higher performance. Compared with the integrated Radeon 890M found in the InfinityBook Pro 15, TUXEDO estimates a three- to four-fold performance increase depending on configuration.

Total Graphics Power can be adjusted within NVIDIA’s supported ranges—45 W to 115 W for the RTX 5060 and 50 W to 115 W for the RTX 5070—again via the TUXEDO Control Center. This allows users to balance GPU performance against acoustics and thermals depending on workload.

To handle combined CPU and GPU loads, the InfinityBook Max 16 uses an 8 mm low-profile cooling solution, slightly thicker than the Pro 15 but still compact. At maximum fan speed, the system supports up to 170 W of combined CPU and GPU power. Users seeking lower noise at equivalent performance are directed toward TUXEDO’s larger Stellaris series, which uses thicker cooling.

The laptop integrates a 99 Wh battery, the maximum capacity allowed for air travel, with TUXEDO quoting up to eight hours of runtime depending on workload. Charging is supported via USB-C Power Delivery up to 140 W, while a compact 240 W GaN power adapter is included for full-performance operation.

Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 4, a second USB-C port, HDMI 2.1, Mini DisplayPort, and three USB-A ports, enabling up to four external displays. Less frequently disconnected ports, such as power and display outputs, are placed at the rear for cleaner cable management.

Internally, the system provides two DDR5-5600 slots supporting up to 128 GB of memory, along with two M.2 SSD slots supporting up to 8 TB of storage in total, split between PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0.

As with all TUXEDO notebooks, the InfinityBook Max 16 ships with full Linux support, including preinstalled drivers, in-house utilities, and Linux-trained customer support. Officially supported operating systems include TUXEDO OS and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, both optionally with full-disk encryption, as well as Windows 11.

The InfinityBook Max 16 is available for pre-order now, with shipping scheduled to begin at the end of January. Pricing starts at €1,899 including tax for German customers, and approximately €1,596 excluding tax for customers outside Europe, based on the base configuration with LED display, Core Ultra 9 275HX, GeForce RTX 5060, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, and TUXEDO OS preinstalled.

For more information, visit the manufacturer’s website.