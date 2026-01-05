NVIDIA GeForce NOW Gains Native Linux Support

VideoCardz reports that NVIDIA is preparing native Linux support for GeForce NOW, a long-awaited move for Linux gamers.

NVIDIA is preparing to introduce native Linux support for GeForce NOW, expanding the cloud gaming service beyond its current platforms and providing desktop Linux users with an officially supported streaming experience, according to VideoCardz.

GeForce NOW is NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service that lets users stream and play video games over the internet from remote servers rather than running games on their local hardware. The service hosts games on powerful NVIDIA servers and streams them to client devices, requiring only a stable internet connection and a compatible client or browser.

It supports devices including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, ChromeOS, various smart TVs, and handhelds like the Steam Deck, and connects to users’ existing game libraries on platforms such as Steam and the Epic Games Store.

However, as of now, Linux users have lacked an official native client on desktop distributions. Without native support, many Linux users have relied on browser-based access or community-built wrappers and unofficial applications to stream games, workarounds that can be brittle and break after updates.

According to the VideoCardz report, the forthcoming native Linux client will provide a first-party solution for Linux desktops, eliminating the need for third-party tools or browser hacks. Additionally, the service recently implemented a 100-hour monthly playtime limit across subscription tiers.

NVIDIA has not yet officially confirmed the timeline for this Linux client, but more details are expected as the technology exhibition CES 2026, a major global tech event happening in Las Vegas from January 6-9, approaches.