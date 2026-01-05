Phosh 0.52 GNOME-Based Mobile Shell Brings QR Codes for Wi-Fi Hotspots

Phosh 0.52 introduces QR code sharing for Wi-Fi hotspots, lock screen brightness gestures, new debug controls, and more.

Phosh (short for Phone Shell), a graphical user interface designed specifically for Linux-based mobile devices built on GNOME technologies and uses Wayland as its display protocol, has just released version 0.52.

One of the most visible additions is support for scanning QR codes to connect to Wi-Fi hotspots. When enabling a hotspot, Phosh can now display a QR code that allows other devices to connect instantly without manually entering network credentials.

Phosh 0.52 GNOME-Based Mobile Shell

The lock screen has also gained a new brightness gesture, allowing users to adjust screen brightness directly without unlocking the device, thus reducing the need to navigate deeper system menus for frequent adjustments.

For developers and advanced users, Phosh 0.52 introduces a new DebugControl interface. The release also includes a series of bug fixes and internal cleanups, resolving multiple issues reported upstream and improving overall stability.

Finally, the update delivers broad internationalization improvements, with UI translations updated across many languages.

For more information, see the announcement.

Image credits: Phosh Project