Valve Ships Second Steam Client Update in May with More Steam Controller Fixes

Valve’s second Steam Client update for May 2026 fixes Steam Controller firmware, Steam Input, charging puck, and streaming issues.

Valve released a second Steam Client update for May 2026, following the broader update earlier this month with controller connection popups, battery notification controls, Big Picture Mode fixes, macOS overlay improvements, and a SteamVR reconnect fix.

The May 8 update is narrower in scope and focuses mainly on Steam Controller and Steam Input fixes. It also includes general client corrections related to game visibility, firmware update behavior, and Windows streaming.

For the new Steam Controller, Valve fixed an issue where configuration selections failed to save. The update also resolves compatibility problems in games when the Steam Controller is docked to the charging puck.

Steam Controller firmware was also updated. According to Valve, the new firmware fixes a bug that caused some left trackpads to have trouble registering touches on the left side when connected wirelessly.

The Steam Input section also receives a localization fix for the Configuration browser screen. Valve added Grip Sensor settings, available under Steam > Settings > Controller > Details > Calibration & Advanced Settings > Grip Sensors.

Outside Steam Input, the update fixes a case where the Steam Controller firmware update dialog could reopen after a successful update. It also fixes streamable games appearing when the “Ready to Play should include Streamable games” option is turned off.

Finally, this Steam Client update addresses occasional cursor corruption while streaming on Windows and includes a setting to enable or disable controller battery notifications. The latter was already part of Valve’s earlier May client update.

For more details, see the release notes. As usual, the Steam Client update will be downloaded automatically.