Steam May 2026 Client Update Adds Controller Popups and Battery Controls

Valve has released a new Steam client update focused on controller handling. Steam now shows a popup when a controller connects or disconnects, making device status easier to notice without opening the controller settings. Valve also added a setting to enable or disable controller battery notifications.

The update also improves the Add A Controller interface, though Valve does not list specific layout or workflow changes. Additionally, locked achievement sorting has been corrected, so rarer achievements no longer appear before less rare ones.

On Windows, the update fixes an occasional cursor corruption issue during streaming. For Big Picture Mode users, Valve reordered items in the power button chord menu to reduce accidental computer sleep. The update also fixes a header network status icon that appeared larger than intended.

macOS users get improved Steam Overlay performance in games using Metal, Apple’s graphics API. This change should make the overlay behave more smoothly in supported macOS titles.

Last but not least, Valve says the update resolves a case where a disconnected VR Steam Link session could not be reconnected without restarting SteamVR.

For more details, see the release notes. As usual, the new Steam client will be downloaded automatically.