KDE Gear 26.04.1 Apps Collection Rolls Out, Here’s What’s New

KDE Gear 26.04.1 is now available as the first maintenance update for the KDE Gear 26.04 application collection.

KDE Gear 26.04.1 is the first maintenance update to the KDE Gear 26.04 suite, delivering bugfix source releases and updated translations across KDE’s apps, libraries, and plugins.

Among the highlighted changes, Akonadi, KDE’s personal information management framework, fixes a crash in EntityTreeView when selecting multiple items, while KCachegrind, KDE’s profiling data visualization tool, adds a bounds check to prevent out-of-bounds reads. Konsole, KDE’s terminal emulator, also receives a fix preventing QTabBar from closing tabs on middle mouse clicks, addressing a reported tab-handling issue.

KDE’s file manager, Dolphin, receives several fixes as well. Its information panel now shows the current selection when nothing is hovered, the search popup hides when launching KFind, and command-line building avoids string concatenation. The devs also reverted a previous drag-and-drop change in KItemListController related to full-row highlighting.

Kdenlive, KDE’s video editor, receives macOS permission and packaging corrections, fixes for clip monitor behavior, project profile handling, subtitle crashes, transition previews, title file archiving, proxy parameters, playlist clips, project recovery, and several timeline and bin-view issues. It also addresses crashes when switching transition views and when closing the app from the welcome screen.

NeoChat, KDE’s Matrix chat app, fixes spell-check handling, pinned message cleanup, room search behavior, forwarding with newer libQuotient versions, video visibility during playback, Android icon bundling, and a crash triggered when a link preview arrives after a room was deleted. It also improves locale handling by respecting the system’s short time format.

Okular, KDE’s document viewer, includes several fax-related hardening fixes, including allocation and initialization changes around fax file handling. The update also adds column-number support to the emacsclient command in editor settings.

Several KDE PIM components are updated as well. KOrganizer, KDE’s calendar and scheduling app, fixes todo creation when the summary is empty and enables icons in month view, while Akonadi Calendar fixes black squares appearing in KOrganizer’s todo view. Plus, Eventviews improves agenda item text handling, strips HTML from descriptions, and adjusts the month view’s handling of today’s background.

Last but not least, KTorrent, KDE’s BitTorrent client, fixes logging plugin filters, incorrect peer IDs, and appdata descriptions, while libktorrent avoids TCP connection attempts when configured to use only uTP.

For more details, see the official announcement. KDE Gear 26.04.1 tarballs are available on the source info page for manual compilation, and the full changelog provides additional details on the update.

Most KDE Gear 26.04.1 apps will soon be available on Flathub and Snap Store. Rolling release distributions can expect the app collection to be added to their respective distros’ repositories in the coming days and weeks.