Arch-Based Omarchy 3.7 Released with Steam, RetroArch, Lutris, and Heroic Launcher

Omarchy 3.7 arrives as The Gaming Edition, adding Steam, RetroArch, Lutris, Heroic, Moonlight, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and more.

Omarchy, a preconfigured Arch Linux setup packaged as a distro that ships with a Hyprland tiling window manager and a curated set of defaults and developer tools, has announced the release of version 3.7, focusing on gaming.

The release adds a streamlined Steam installer that requires no user input and a fully preconfigured RetroArch setup that no longer depends on the AUR. It also expands Omarchy’s gaming menu with installers for Lutris, Heroic Launcher, Moonlight, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Lutris is included for running Battle.net games such as Diablo, StarCraft, and World of Warcraft, while Heroic Launcher provides access to Epic Games titles, although the release notes explicitly point out that games such as Fortnite and Rocket League remain excluded because of anti-cheat limitations.

Moonlight support adds another way to game on Omarchy by letting users stream games from a PC running a Sunshine server. Xbox Cloud Gaming is added as a web app for Xbox Game Pass streaming, offering another option for titles unavailable natively on Linux.

Outside gaming, Omarchy 3.7 introduces a unified omarchy command-line interface. This new command offers a documented, Bash-tab-completing center to access Omarchy’s tools, including update, theme, font, screenshot, debug, hardware, Hyprland, install, setup, and system management commands.

The release also adds text extraction from any part of the screen using Tesseract OCR. Users can trigger it from the capture menu or with the Super + Ctrl + PrtScr shortcut, after which the extracted text is copied to the clipboard. Other new desktop features include internal laptop display mirroring to an external monitor, a TUI music player, the ghui GitHub terminal interface, and new aliases for task handling.

Visual changes include boot unlock screen theming, matching SDDM login screen theming, new Omarchy logo backgrounds for default themes, improved text contrast across several themes, broader compatibility with older Omarchy themes, and theming additions for Helix, Gum, Brave Origin, and color-highlighted man pages.

Omarchy 3.7 also brings several control improvements. Users can toggle direct boot, passwordless sudo, touchscreen recognition, and touchpad state from the Omarchy menus. Brightness handling is refined, with Apple display brightness control added to normal brightness hotkeys, plus shortcuts for minimum and maximum brightness levels.

The fixes include faster boot behavior, fewer unnecessary Limine rebuilds during installation, better hybrid GPU detection, improved screen recording on slower systems, a safer ISO installer that no longer allows selecting the install media as the target, Docker DNS fixes with UFW, and better internal monitor detection on systems where the built-in display is not identified as eDP-1.

For more details, see the changelog.