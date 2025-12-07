Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 49 (Dec 1 – 7, 2025)

Welcome to the 49th week of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup — your go-to source for all things Linux & Open Source. Here’s a look at the biggest Linux and FOSS highlights from the past week (Dec 1 – 7).
Linux Distributions
This week delivered eight notable updates across the Linux world, and as always, I covered them in the articles below.
- Alpine Linux 3.23 Released With Kernel 6.18 LTS
- Rocky Linux 9.7 Released With Updated Toolchains
- Oracle Linux 10.1 Released With Security and Toolchain Updates
- GParted Live 1.7.0-12 Stable Release Drops 32 Bit Support
- Raspberry Pi OS December Update Adds Safe USB Drive Eject
- Proxmox Backup Server 4.1 Released With Kernel 6.17, ZFS 2.3
- Proxmox Launches Datacenter Manager 1.0 With Rust-Powered Interface
- Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.1 and 20.04 OTA-11 Bring VoLTE Expansion
Software Updates
Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that made headlines in our news.
- Linux Kernel 6.18 Released, This Is What’s New
- Audacity 3.7.6 Audio Editor Adds FFmpeg 8 Support
- VLC 3.0.22 Released With Qt6 Support, Dark Mode Option, and More
- OBS Studio 32.0.3 Fixes Crashes During Shutdown and Canvas Removal
- NVIDIA Releases Linux Display Driver v590 Beta
- PeaZip 10.8 File Archiver Boosts RAR and TAR Support
- Calibre 8.16 E-Book Manager Introduces AI Book Insights
- Navidrome 0.59 Music Server & Streamer Introduces Scrobble History
- WordPress 6.9 Introduces Block-Level Notes, Faster Editing
- ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.2 Debuts AI Grammar Checks, Custom Hotkeys
- GStreamer 1.26.9 Brings Playback Stability Fixes
- Fwupd 2.0.18 Brings Reboot Notifications, Faster Firmware Searches
- TLP 1.9 Linux Power-Management Tool Adds New Profiles Daemon
- PhotoPrism AI-Powered Photos App Adds Batch Edit Dialog
- Fastfetch 2.56 Arrives With Improved Config Loading and NUMA Detection
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
There was also some exciting news from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem, so stay tuned and don’t miss out. Here are the highlights.
- When Linus Met Linus: Insights from Torvalds’ Conversation with LTT
- Which Desktop Environment Do Arch Linux Users Prefer
- Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” Nears Release with New Cinnamon Menu and Tools
- Linux 6.18 Is Now Listed as the New Long-Term Support Kernel
- Linux Kernel 6.19 Will Introduce the Terminus 10×18 Console Bitmap Font
- AlmaLinux Launches Media & Entertainment Special Interest Group
- Let’s Encrypt to Cut Certificate Lifetimes to 45 Days by 2028
- MinIO Ends Active Development, Steers Users Toward Paid AIStor
- Plasma 6.6 Continues To Shape Up With UI Cleanups, Smarter Hardware Support
- Ghostty Terminal Emulator Transitions to Non-Profit Status
- OASIS Approves ODF 1.4, Advancing Vendor-Neutral Document Standards
Hardware Updates
A new Linux phone is on the way, and TUXEDO Computers has rolled out Gemini 17 Gen4 INTEL to its Linux laptops line—a true powerhouse positioned as an affordable desktop replacement.
- Jolla Launches Community-Funded Linux Phone
- TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Debuts as Affordable Linux Desktop Replacement
Well, that was all. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 48 of 2025 (Nov 24 – 30), you can catch up by checking here.
