Fastfetch 2.56 Arrives With Improved Config Loading and NUMA Detection

Fastfetch, the tool beloved by Linux enthusiasts for showcasing a sleek summary of system information right in the terminal, has just launched version 2.56.

The update refines how configuration files are loaded, allowing relative paths passed through --config or -c to be resolved automatically using locations listed by fastfetch --list-config-paths , typically including ~/.config/fastfetch/ .

Another noteworthy addition is NUMA node count detection, exposed through the {numa-nodes} format key and available on Linux, FreeBSD, and Windows.

Terminal-related enhancements include support for the newest Alacritty configuration format and improved handling when shell or terminal versions are detected. The update also extends GPU reporting by adding driver-specific data for Zhaoxin hardware on Linux.

On Android-based systems, Fastfetch can now identify certain OEM UI layers, broadening its desktop-environment reporting. User detection on Linux has been improved as well, adding a systemd fallback when utmp is unavailable, fixing resource leaks, and ensuring the newest session information is always reported.

Package management support expands with the addition of the KISS package manager, while terminal reporting is more robust thanks to sshd detection when $SSH_TTY is not present.

One of the larger internal changes is a rewritten Zpool module. It now offers new properties, such as allocated space, GUID, and read-only status, while switching to runtime property lookup for greater portability. Support now extends to NetBSD, where sudo is required, and to macOS.

Finally, several bugs are addressed, including fixes to mksh and oksh version detection, improved TOML parsing for newer Alacritty configurations, refined logo rendering when piped or buffered, and more reliable absolute-path detection for shells and terminals.

For more information, see the changelog. Fastfetch is included in the repositories of most Linux distributions. To get started, search for “fastfetch” using your package manager and install it.