GParted Live 1.7.0-12 Stable Release Drops 32 Bit Support

GParted Live 1.7.0-12 arrives as a new stable update of the popular Debian-based live environment for disk partitioning, delivering GParted 1.7 alongside refreshed system components.
The release marks a significant change in architecture support, as images are now provided exclusively for amd64 systems following Debian’s discontinuation of i386 kernel packages in Sid. As a result, the long-standing i686 and i686-pae editions of GParted Live are no longer available.
The update aligns the live environment with the current Debian Sid snapshot from December 5, 2025. It introduces Linux kernel 6.17, bringing broader hardware compatibility, and ships with Memtest86+ 8.00 for improved memory testing. Users can expect the usual round of package updates that accompany each new build.
The team highlights a known issue affecting virtual machine users. Opening the Help menu and selecting Contents displays a blank window instead of the documentation. Until this is resolved upstream, users are advised to access the help pages through the project’s online documentation.
A separate display issue may appear on some systems when booting with the default options. If the X Desktop GUI fails to load, the project recommends selecting “GParted Live (Safe graphics setting, vga-normal)” from the Other Modes menu, which typically resolves the problem.
For more details, see the announcement.