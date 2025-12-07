Navidrome 0.59 Music Server & Streamer Introduces Scrobble History

Navidrome, a lightweight, self-hosted music server and streaming service, has just unveiled version 0.59, with a broad set of improvements that refine performance, expand features, and enhance the overall user experience across both the interface and backend.

A major addition in this release is native scrobble and listen history tracking, as Navidrome can now keep its own record of playback activity. Selective folder scanning and improvements to the file system watcher further strengthen library maintenance by reducing unnecessary work and increasing reliability when monitoring large or frequently changing collections.

The update also introduces two new themes: AMusic, inspired by Apple Music, and SquiddiesGlass. Interface refinements continue with improved loading states, clearer size reporting in library lists, and updated translations across many languages.

Administrators gain new command-line tools for managing user accounts directly from the terminal, along with new configuration options such as controllable Unicode handling in external API calls and adjustable transcoding cancellation behavior. Additional flags support database optimization and performance tuning for advanced setups.

Navigation and playback features receive a series of targeted fixes, addressing contrast issues in dark themes, improving playlist actions, correcting translation display in library lists, and refining margins and scrolling behavior in several interface components. Library operations benefit from better handling of cross-library paths, delayed artwork caching, more precise filtering, and revised date-mapping logic.

Lastly, on the backend improvements side, include clearer error messages, safer handling of encrypted TLS private keys, asynchronous processing for Now Playing updates, and more accurate cover art selection. Plugin functionality grows with new artist biographies, top tracks, related artists, and language support through Deezer.

For more information, see the changelog. If you’re unsure how to install Navidrome, we’ve compiled a simple, step-by-step guide to make the process quick and easy.