OBS Studio 32.0.3 Fixes Crashes During Shutdown and Canvas Removal

The new OBS Studio 32.0.3 hotfix resolves crashes triggered by shutdown events and canvas removal, improving smoother operation.

OBS Studio 32.0.3 Fixes Crashes During Shutdown and Canvas Removal

OBS Studio has released version 32.0.3, a focused hotfix addressing several stability issues reported by users in recent weeks.

The highlight is a rework of the application’s shutdown logic, designed to minimize unclean exits and reduce the appearance of the “OBS Studio Unclean Shutdown” dialog.

According to the developers, the updated logic also fixes a crash that previously occurred when forcing a system logoff or shutdown while OBS had active outputs running.

The update also resolves a crash triggered during canvas removal, a scenario that could disrupt workflows when modifying complex scene setups. Another fix addresses a forced application shutdown that occurred during scene collection switching, an issue caused by OBS attempting to access sources that had already been removed.

Lastly, several issues related to audio monitoring deduplication have also been corrected. These fixes improve how OBS handles audio monitoring paths, preventing inconsistent behavior that affected some setups.

For more information, refer to the changelog.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts